Is SNL New This Weekend?

Saturday Night Live will be new this weekend, Oct. 16. The newest Bond villain, Rami Malek of Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody fame, will be making his SNL hosting debut, and Young Thug will be the musical guest. Former SNL troupe member Jason Sudeikis will return to Studio 8H for his first hosting stint on Oct. 23. Sudeikis won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series as the co-creator, executive producer, and star of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Brandi Carlile will make her musical guest debut on the show the same week.

Here is everything else you need to know about SNL Season 47.

When did Season 47 of SNL premiere?

The show returned on October 2, 2021.

How can I watch SNL Season 47?

SNL airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, Peacock will now livestream the first four episodes of SNL Season 47 starting with the premiere on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Who has hosted SNL in Season 47?

Season 47 Premiere (Oct. 2): Owen Wilson hosted with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Season 47, Episode 2 (Oct. 9): Kim Kardashian West hosted with musical guest Halsey.

Who is in the SNL Season 47 cast?

The main cast for Season 47 is Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. New featured cast players include Aristotle Athari (Silicon Valley), James Austin Johnson, a comedian who does a spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump, and Sarah Sherman aka Sarah Squirm, whose work has been seen on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and on YouTube.

Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have left the show.

Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Viewers can also stream every season of SNL now on Peacock. Over 20 seasons are available on the streaming service's ad-supported