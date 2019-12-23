<div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/">youtubeembedcode.com/es/</a></small></div><div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com">www://add-link-exchange.com</a></small></div><div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/">youtubeembedcode.com/es/</a></small></div><div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com">attracting visitors</a></small></div>

If you thought the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker frenzy would end after the holiday season, you clearly don't understand how the Force works. As if Saturday Night Live would ever miss out on the opportunity to keep the galaxy's buzziest new film front and center when it returns in the new year?

The series announced on its official Twitter account that Adam Driver will be the first host of 2020, when Saturday Night Live returns on Jan. 25. This will be Driver's third time hosting SNL, and considering all the spoiler-tastic stuff that happens to his Star Wars character, Ben Solo, a.k.a Kylo Ren, in the final installment of the new trilogy, we'd highly advise you see Rise of Skywalker before watching this episode. The opening monologue alone is sure to poke fun at some of the major twists and turns that will ruin the movie for you if you're not careful!

Halsey will serve as the musical guest for Driver's episode, making this her fourth appearance on the show, one of which she served as both the host and musical performer.

🔜 See you next year! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/rvaU3PgBeX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.