San Diego Comic-Con 2024: The Best TV Panels

The world's biggest event in pop culture is San Diego Comic-Con, and it's not even close. The event returns to sunny San Diego, Calif., this month, featuring the stars and creatives behind some of the industry's biggest movies, television shows, comics, and more, all in front of a thirsty throng of fans.

TV Guide, along with sister sites Fandom and GameSpot, will be in attendance, chatting with some of the entertainment industry's VIPs and reporting on all the happenings. If you're headed there, or if you just want to be in the know about what's going on, we have information on SDCC as well as a list of all the TV-related panels worth checking out below.

When is San Diego Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from Wednesday, July 24, to Sunday, July 28, at the San Diego Convention Center and the surrounding areas. Wednesday, July 24 is preview night, when special early access is granted to the show floor in the evening, but the convention "properly" begins on Thursday, July 25, which is when the panels (and the party) begin.

Is San Diego Comic-Con 2024 sold out?

It is, unfortunately. Tickets sell out pretty fast each year after they go on sale the year before. But hey, it's not too early to plan for 2025. Badges for that event are expected to go on sale this fall.

The best TV panels at Comic-Con

Last year's Comic-Con was severely impacted by the actors and writers strikes, with almost all movies and TV shows pulling out of panels and leaving the Con star-less. This year, we're back to normal! There are plenty of TV-related panels to choose from, and we've sorted out the best ones below.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Thursday at 2:15 p.m. in Hall H



- Thursday at 2:15 p.m. in Hall H A Conversation with Ronald D. Moore - Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in Room 6DE

- Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in Room 6DE What We Do in the Shadows' Farewell Tour Kick-Off - Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Hall H

- Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Hall H Fox Animation Domination: Universal Basic Guys and Krapopolis - Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in Room 6DE

- Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in Room 6DE Let's Hear It for Prime Video's The Boys - Friday at 10 a.m. in Hall H

- Friday at 10 a.m. in Hall H Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Friday at 11 a.m. in Hall H

- Friday at 11 a.m. in Hall H Snowpiercer: Advanced Screening - Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Ballroom 20

- Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Ballroom 20 Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime First Look - Friday at 12 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Friday at 12 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom Into the Whoniverse: A Doctor Who Panel - Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Hall H

- Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Hall H Entertainment Weekly's Brave Warriors - Friday at 12:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Friday at 12:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20 The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 - Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Hall H

- Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Hall H Solar Opposites - Friday at 2 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Friday at 2 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol - Friday at 2:45 p.m. in Hall H

- Friday at 2:45 p.m. in Hall H The Great North - Friday at 3 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Friday at 3 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom Bob's Burgers - Friday at 4 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Friday at 4 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom Asimov's Foundation: Math, Morality, and Making Humans - Friday at 4 p.m. in Room 25ABC

- Friday at 4 p.m. in Room 25ABC Dexter: Original Sin - Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20 CBS's Ghosts - Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ballroom 20 My Adventures with Superman Screening and Panel - Saturday at 10 a.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Saturday at 10 a.m. in Indigo Ballroom Inside the Writers' Room: The Channels They Are a Changin' - Saturday at 10 a.m. in Room 24ABC

- Saturday at 10 a.m. in Room 24ABC Futurama - Saturday at 11 a.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 11 a.m. in Ballroom 20 Superman & Lois Special Video Presentation and Q&A - Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in Hall H

- Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in Hall H The Simpsons - Saturday at 12 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 12 p.m. in Ballroom 20 ABC's Abbott Elementary Class in Session - Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom American Dad! - Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ballroom 20 ABC's The Rookie - Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom Tubi: Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Room 6A

- Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Room 6A Star Trek Universe - Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Hall H

- Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Hall H Family Guy - Saturday at 2 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 2 p.m. in Ballroom 20 World Premiere Screening of Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader - Saturday at 2:45 p.m. in Room 6BCF

- Saturday at 2:45 p.m. in Room 6BCF CBS's Tracker - Saturday at 3 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom

- Saturday at 3 p.m. in Indigo Ballroom Apple TV+: Silo Season 2 - Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ballroom 20 HBO's The Penguin - Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in Hall H

- Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in Hall H Anne Rice Universe: Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches - Saturday at 5 p.m. in Ballroom 20

- Saturday at 5 p.m. in Ballroom 20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Room 6BCF

