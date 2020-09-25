If there's one thing we've learned from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's to never count Nick Fury out. And that lesson is being applied once more. Variety is reporting that Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his iconic role from the Marvel films in a new series for Disney+. The trade's sources say that Jackson is attached to star, while Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce the potential new show, though there are no details regarding the plot or when the series would take place.

Jackson has played the role of Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., in 11 of Marvel's 23 films so far, including Captain Marvel, a '90s-set movie that revealed how the character came to have his eyepatch. He also appeared in a couple of episodes of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The last time we saw Fury on the big screen was in the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland, which hit theaters last year.

This potential new series is just the latest project to bring beloved Marvel characters over to the small screen. As part of Phase Four of the MCU, Marvel is launching a number of live-action limited series, including WandaVision, which will debut later this year and finds Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, respectively. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki were forced to shut down production because of the coronavirus, but are on deck for next year. Other projects in the works are Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner, She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

