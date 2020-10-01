The last time we saw Sacha Baron Cohen's clueless reporter Borat in a movie, it was 2006. In the years since the release of the original mockumentary, full name Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, you've probably heard enough "My wife!" and "Very nice!" references for a lifetime. Even so, the character is on track to make his grand return in the upcoming sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. We'll give you a second to process that whole title.

If you had no idea a Borat sequel was even in the works, well, neither did anyone! Cohen, who is pretty notorious for his under-the-radar filmmaking, successfully kept it a secret until Amazon Prime recently started to release details — including its Oct. 23 release date, which, yes, is right before Election Day. The trailer is now out, and in it, we're re-introduced to Borat, who's seen dealing with the ramifications of being an international celebrity.

This time around, he's on a "secret mission" to America, aka "Yankee land," and he's bringing his daughter along for the ride. The mission, by the way, is to marry her off to Vice President Mike Pence, which involves Borat donning an unsettlingly realistic Trump costume. Borat is also forced to deal with quarantining due to the coronavirus, which he believes he can literally, physically fight. Never say Cohen doesn't love a timely piece of media.

The film is directed by Jason Woliner and written by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm premieres Friday, Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime.