RuPaul's Drag Race alum Zavion Davenport, who went by the stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, has passed away at 34 years old of suspected kidney failure, Entertainment Weekly confirmed Thursday. DeVayne competed in Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race as well as All-Stars 3.

In July, DeVayne revealed to fans via Instagram Stories that she had been admitted to the hospital for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. The former Drag Race contestant, who was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease scleroderma in 2018, had catheters to her heart and kidneys installed before undergoing hours of dialysis to restore kidney function. She was discharged later that month.

Last week, DeVayne revealed that was again admitted to the hospital. "Keep me in your prayers," DeVayne told fans in a video message from her hospital bed. "I'll be back soon."

Known for her bubbly personality and fierce lip-syncing skills, the fan-favorite Drag Race contestant made it all the way to the top four in Season 8, which aired in 2016. She returned to the workroom two years later for All-Stars 3. Since Drag Race, DeVayne appeared in a number of projects including RuPaul's podcast RuPaul: What's the Tee with Michelle Visage, Max Emerson's web series Drag Babies, and most recently, the Apple+ series Little America.