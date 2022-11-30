Rossi Gets His Groove Back in This Exclusive Criminal Minds: Evolution Sneak Peek

David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) wasn't doing too well in the premiere episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. He buried himself in work after the death of his wife, and too much time hunting psychopaths turned him into an ornery, obstinate co-worker. To make matters worse, it seemed like his profile of the premiere unsub was off when he demanded that the killer was in his mid-40s, while Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) argued they were dealing with a much younger killer.

It turns out Rossi wasn't completely wrong. Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) is in his 40s, but the unsub they were actively chasing in that moment matched Garcia's description. The fact that Rossi wasn't able to even entertain Garcia's accurate profile was deeply concerning, but it looks like our top profiler is back in form in Episode 3.

TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, in which the BAU is looking for yet another one of Elias' proteges. This new unsub has a thing for acid, strangling, and fire. Garcia is able to track down some very concerning social media posts from the potential unsub but it's Rossi who puts together that the new suspect is former military, all due to some key phrasing. It's a relief to see Rossi back at the top of his game because this is a massive case that is going to need everyone at the BAU bringing their best.

Episode 3, titled "Moose," will lead the BAU to trying to find all of Elias' murder kits, and according to the official episode description, this new protégé is going to lead the BAU straight to a bomb in the heart of Washington D.C.

Criminal Minds: Evolution streams Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+.