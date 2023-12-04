Rosetta Stone and Babbel Subscriptions Are Super Cheap Right now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're a human being living on planet Earth, there's a pretty good chance that learning a new language will benefit you at some point in your life. Fortunately, you've got tons of options for learning a language or two on your own time these days, thanks to the availability of software like Rosetta Stone and Babbel. And now, also fortunately, both Rosetta Stone and Babbel are offering massive deals on lifetime access to all the languages that each service offers.

Rosetta Stone was the first major language-learning software to break into the mainstream, and these days it's got a mobile app to go with its computer program so you can learn no matter where you are. Normally, how Rosetta Stone works is you buy a single language, but the service also offers an all-inclusive permanent subscription to all 25 languages it has. Normally, lifetime access costs $400, but Rosetta Stone has chopped that price all the way down to $150 for this deal.

But maybe you've tried Rosetta Stone before and didn't love it. Well, fortunately for you, it's not the only language-learning software offering a major discount right now. We've also got Babbel, which offers a unified learning experience across its suite of apps for mobile devices and computers. Babbel is a bit more expensive than Rosetta Stone--lifetime access normally goes for $600, but StackCommerce has it for only $200 right now. It costs more and it includes fewer languages, but its approach might work better for you.

Regardless of which one you choose, you'll get access to your lessons on apps for computer and mobile, and more languages than you'll probably ever have time to learn. If you're really intent on learning new languages, both of these options should have you good to go.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.