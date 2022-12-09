Roku Ultra LT Review

Roku Ultra LT, $47 (was $54) Amazon

Roku Ultra LT Pros Roku Ultra LT Cons Wired and wireless capabilities for streaming Earbuds for private listening/viewing HD, 4K, and HDR video quality No USB port Comes with standard earbuds instead of premium JBL earphones like the regular Roku Ultra No programmable remote buttons

What is the Roku Ultra LT?

Roku devices make it easy to stream your favorite content from a variety of sources. You can download apps for major networks, including NBC and ABC, and popular streaming services like Sling TV. It's basically a way for you to scroll between Netflix, Hulu, CBS, ESPN, Bravo, and more in the same place. The Roku Ultra LT is an affordable version of the Roku Ultra that is available exclusively from one retailer.

While the Roku Ultra LT is missing a few of the features of the original Roku Ultra (it only has a MicroSD slot, for instance, and no USB port), it can ultimately deliver a similar streaming experience. The Roku Ultra LT is compatible with HD TVs up to 1080p, 4K UHD TVs up to 2160p at 60fps, and 4K UHD HDR TVs with HDR10/10+ or HLG.

Roku Ultra LT pricing

The Roku Ultra LT is $70 and available only at Walmart. There is no subscription fee for using the Roku Ultra LT, and most of the channels (also called apps) are free to add to your device. Even better, there are thousands of apps to choose from. You can feasibly buy a Roku Ultra LT and only incur the cost of your internet bill each month.

If you want to enhance your viewing experience, you may want to add a few paid channels. These can include everything from Showtime and HBO to niche channels for gardening and classical music. Roku calls these Premium Subscriptions. The cost for premium channels ranges from about $5-$10 per month. If you choose to link your Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming platforms to your Roku setup, you'll need a valid login from those paid platforms to do so.

Roku Ultra LT features

The Roku Ultra LT shares some features with the Roku Ultra, while other features are a little bit different. Here is a breakdown of notable specs and content. We'll note where a feature varies from the original Roku Ultra design.

Setup

The Roku Ultra LT comes with the Roku Ultra LT streaming player, a voice remote, one set of headphones, two AA batteries, and a power adaptor. Keep in mind that you can also use the Roku app on your phone as a second remote, but a new smartphone is obviously not included. To get started, you'll take your Roku player out of the box and hook it up to your TV via HDMI cable and your internet router via Ethernet cable. Put the batteries into the remote.

Next, you'll power on your TV and navigate to the HDMI input where you plugged in the Roku Ultra LT. From there, an on-screen setup walks you through things like choosing a language, setting up the enhanced remote, and activating the player. Once your player is set up you'll need to manually add each channel you want to be connected to the device. All told, the process can be done in about half an hour if you're tech-savvy.

Design

The Roku Ultra LT is pretty small and light, so it's easy to tuck it into a cabinet or on a bookshelf near the TV. The measurements are 0.8 inches by 4.9 inches by 4.9 inches. It weighs just 5.9 ounces. You'll find just four simple (and labeled) ports on the back: Ethernet, microSD, HDMI, and power. This is a slight departure from the regular Roku Ultra, which also has a USB port.

The Roku Ultra LT is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Hey Google, and Alexa.

Remote control

The remote control for your new Roku Ultra LT is also easy to operate and looks almost the same as the remote for the Roku Ultra. For this model, the features include voice controls, the ability to power on/off your TV, volume controls, mute buttons, and a headphone jack so you can listen privately.

Streaming quality

The streaming quality for the Roku Ultra LT depends on which TV you're using. It can delivery 2160p at 60fps (frames per second) with a 4K UHD TV, and up to 1080p with a standard HD TV. This allows for HD quality streaming and a very clear picture.

Voice controls

In addition to being compatible with Apple, Google, and Amazon voice companions -- you can talk right into the remote to find a channel or control your content. The microphone button on the remote control lets you say things like "Turn on captions," "Play music," or "NBC" to access the content you want really fast. You can also use it to play/pause content.

Content

The Roku Ultra LT has access to thousands of channels. Some play music, others have games, and most feature shows and movies. If you have a cable subscription, you can also use that login to Authenticated Channels. These are premium or network channels that you might normally have to pay for, that you can access with your cable credentials.

All users have access to the Roku Channel. This includes free movies and TV shows on a rotating basis. You can catch titles like The Devil Wears Prada, Gone in 60 Seconds, Man on Fire, Married at First Sight, Forensic Files, The Fall, and more.

Some of the most popular channels worth adding to your Roku Ultra LT are:

Apple TV

Hulu

Netflix

Peacock

ESPN

Disney+

Prime Video

HBO Max

NBC News

You can also access some Live TV options with a participating app. Keep in mind, most of them require a paid login. Live streaming is available with channels like:

Roku Ultra LT compared

Roku Ultra LT compared to Amazon Fire TV Cube

The first noticeable difference between the Roku Ultra LT and Amazon Fire TV Cube is the price. At $120, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is almost double the cost. And Roku Ultra LT is compatible with Google Assistant, while the Amazon Fire TV Cube is not. On the other hand, the Amazon Fire TV Cube and the Roku Ultra LT are compatible with Alexa, have an earphone jack on their remotes, 4K picture quality, and a library of free content. The Amazon Fire TV Cube can become an Echo and play music externally when not in use as a streaming player -- so if you're already in the market for an Echo, it might make the most sense. For streaming only, the Roku may be the smartest option.

Roku Ultra LT compared to Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is also more expensive than the Roku Ultra LT, coming in at $180. The Apple TV 4K offers a choice between USB connection or HDMI, while the Roku Ultra LT only has an HDMI port. And, while the Roku Ultra LT doesn't have a subscription fee, you'll be set back $5 per month to have Apple TV. For that price, you get access to original Apple content in addition to the free available channels. The setup between the two systems is similar: a lightweight player box with a voice control remote. Both Apple TV and Roku Ultra LT remotes are also compatible with earbuds.

Our Final Take

The Roku Ultra LT is a great option for people who are price point conscious. You get access to tons of channels and can add Premium Subscriptions as you see fit. Plus, a Roku Ultra LT can be customized at any time by adding or removing channels. We recommend it as a good, basic streaming device for anyone considering cutting the cord.