The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on almost every aspect of our lives, including the aspects we've been trying to use to escape the news cycle. The CW's spring schedule was upended when social distancing mandates were put in place across the globe, causing productions to fully shut down with several season ending episodes still left to be shot.

Supernatural ran out of completed episodes last Monday, with Legaciesfollowing suit on Thursday. But there are still some CW shows that have new episodes to air — it will just be a bit before we see some of them. On Monday, the network announced when new episodes of your favorite shows would be returning, and for the most part it is going to be April before you're checking in with Team Flash or the Scooby gang on Riverdale. If you've been hankering for some super lady power, unfortunately you've got almost a month before Batwoman and Supergirl return with their next chapters. In the meantime, Charmed and Dynasty are both already airing new episodes on Fridays.

TV Guide has learned that The CW shows that did not get to finish their seasons, including Supernatural, will return to production later this year to deliver the remaining episodes of their respective seasons.

The full schedule is below.

Monday, March 30

8 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico

Wednesday, April 8

9 p.m.: Nancy Drew

Wednesday, April 15

8 p.m.: Riverdale

Thursday, April 16

8 p.m.: Katy Keene

9 p.m.: In the Dark (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, April 21

8 p.m.: The Flash

9 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Sunday, April 26

8 p.m.: Batwoman

9 p.m.: Supergirl