It's spring, which means it is musical time on Riverdale once again. This year, the core four and the rest of Riverdale High take on Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but it's a bit different from the productions we've seen in the past.

Kevin (Casey Cott) is at the center of the action after Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) shuts down his Hedwig submission for the variety show, and everyone steps up to take on songs from the musical to support him. So instead of a central stage production, the songs are not only performance pieces in the episode, but they also help illustrate what's going on in the characters' lives.

TV Guide caught up with the cast during production — except for Cott, who was busy filming at the time — to find out what to expect. In the video above, they tease a more rock 'n' roll vibe than we're used to seeing, and definitely some angst. The core four will also have one number in which they're all fighting with each other, and KJ Apa teases that there's a Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie duet they sing as friends "and maybe a little more." And he said it straight to camera, sending Barchie fans into a full tizzy. We can't wait to see what happens!

The Riverdale musical episode airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on The CW.