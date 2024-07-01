Everything to Know About Rick and Morty Season 8

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Dan Harmon's wild animated comedy won't be back for a while
Wubba-lubba-dub-dub!
The Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty will be back for an eighth season. The renewal for the upcoming season was decided all the way back in 2018 when Adult Swim renewed the series for another 70 episodes following the third season. As each Rick and Morty season has 10 episodes, that will take Rick and Morty all the way to Season 10.
It's been reported showrunner Scott Marder even has a plan for a "full 10-season saga" and is already in the middle of writing Season 9 of Rick and Morty, and fans can rest assured they won't need a subscription to interdimensional cable to watch multiple new seasons of the cult-favorite show on Adult Swim as it's streaming on multiple major services, like Hulu, Disney+, and Max.
Before we jump ahead seasons, let's explore what audiences can expect for the upcoming Season 8 of Rick and Morty. We'll try to answer all your questions, such as when does Rick and Morty Season 8 premiere, who will be in Season 8, what fans can expect to happen in the new season of Rick and Morty, and where you can catch up on past episodes of Rick and Morty on streaming.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that due to the writer's strike, Rick and Morty Season 8 won't be released until 2025. While some of the earlier seasons had fans waiting a couple of years for new episodes, this release date breaks Rick and Morty's six-year streak of having a new season each year since 2018.
However, fans won't be left completely in the lurch for 2024. Rick and Morty: The Anime, an Adult Swim spin-off that was announced in 2022, will premiere in 2024 for audiences to get their Rick and Morty fix in a new format.
The Anime series is a stand-alone independent work from director Takashi Sano who is no stranger to the Rick and Morty universe, as he has directed other anime shorts for the series including "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)."
There is no trailer for Rick and Morty Season 8, however, Adult Swim has dropped an early look for Rick and Morty: The Anime to YouTube.
After a whirlwind of a season, where major plots have been seemingly wrapped up like the death of Rick Prime, audiences were given a powerful finale where Morty jumps into a fear hole in a Denny's bathroom to find his greatest fear is being replaceable to his grandfather. After Morty escapes the fear hole, Rick unfolds a picture of Morty from his wallet, indicating just how important Morty really is to his grandfather.
We are dying to see what impact these moments will have on the upcoming season. Show co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Marder sat down with Variety to break down the Season 7 finale. During the interview, they also talked about what fans can expect for Season 8 of Rick and Morty.
The team said Season 8 will have the same flow and vibe as the past two seasons, meaning narrative-driven serialized episodes and self-contained episodes of Rick and Morty's adventures together.
"There's obviously been a lot of shakeups and transitions that have happened that are luckily coinciding with some of these canonical storylines being resolved," explained Harmon. "If I could set a framework for fans of the show, it's the old characters and all these things, but it's like, this is an opportunity for a rebirth. I mean, the kind of canonical things like searching for Rick Prime, these are things that come out of the ether, and then they acquire this gravity, and then they become a canonical serialized story."
Harmon added, "I think people should expect more random embers shooting off of that fire and turning into organically gigantic serialized things of their own."
Evil Morty played a big part in Season 7 and audiences can expect his return, which was confirmed by Marder during the Variety interview. The showrunner said, "We can expect to see [Evil Morty] in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure."
Another question fans may have about Season 8 is if show co-creator Justin Roiland will return. Roiland was let go from the show before Season 7 due to domestic violence charges that have since been dropped. This was a huge shock to audiences as Roiland voiced the two main characters, Rick and Morty, along with others like Mr. Meeseeks.
Based on Adult Swim's Instagram post that shared the news of this separation, which said, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew and hard at work on Season 7," we don't expect Roiland will be back anytime soon.
As of now, no announcements have been made about changes to the Rick and Morty Season 8 cast. We expect the long-time voice actors will return, as well as the new Season 7 voice actors of Rick and Morty.
The good news is there are various streaming platforms where you can watch Rick and Morty. All past episodes (Season 1 to Season 7) of Rick and Morty are available to stream on Max, Hulu, and Disney+.
And that's the waaaaay the news goes!