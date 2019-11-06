Could the devastatingly charming and wickedly clever Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann) finally be getting his Revenge spin-off? ABC sure seems to be leaning in that direction! TV Guide has confirmed that a new Revenge series is currently in development, and it would serve as a follow-up series to the original, which starred Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, this new series would follow the same vendetta-based storylines and feature a Latinx lead. It would focus on the story of a young immigrant, who is "guided by one of the original series' favorite characters" to exact revenge on those who murdered her mother. This new revenger would set up shop in Malibu as she plots to take on a Sackler-esque pharmaceutical dynasty.

Now, there's no indication in this log line that this original character is Nolan Ross, but you may remember that the original series ended with the fan favorite character setting up his own revenge school, where he helped others who'd been wronged with their "revengedas." There was even noise made after the series finale about Nolan getting his own spin-off series. He obviously seems like the perfect fit for this new show, and though it's been fours years since the curtains closed on Revenge, a spin-off sequel is better late than never, right?

Revenge is streaming on Hulu.