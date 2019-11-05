Abigail Spencer is a femme fatale scorned in the new Hulu noir drama Reprisal. And the streaming service truly plays up her character's wrath and sex appeal in the latest trailer for the series, which dropped Tuesday, with a lot of purring, guns, scarves, and chains all set to Gin Wigmore's sultry "Kill of the Night".

The Timeless and Grey's Anatomy alum stars as Doris Dearie, aka Katherine Harlow, an underestimated woman who seeks revenge against her brother's "bombastic gang of gearheads," as Hulu puts it, after they drag her through a field and leave her for dead. Yep. That's as good a reason as any to be angry.

"I feel as though something's waking up inside me," purrs Spencer's Doris/Katherine in the trailer. "This darkness. Like a sickness. And you helped me realize it."

Reprisal also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Gilbert Owuor, and Dashaun "Wavvy" Jonez with at least one guest appearance from Ron Perlman. Check out the trailer above.

Reprisal premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Hulu.