Hollywood lost a beloved icon Friday, July 24 with the death of Regis Philbin. People reports that the popular TV host died of natural causes at the age of 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday... His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the Philbin family said in a statement to People.

Philbin was best known as the host of programs like Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and Live! with Regis and Kelly. He was also the original host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? until his departure from the series in 2002. Philbin also guest-starred on many TV series as himself over the years, including Single Parents, New Girl, and 30 Rock.

Philbin is survived by his three daughters, J.J. Philbin, Joanna Philbin, and Amy Philbin.