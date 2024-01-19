Reese's Book Club Pick for January Is 35% off at Amazon

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of thriller novels out there competing for your hard-earned dollars, and Reese Witherspoon's book club is highlighting an exciting option this month: Ashley Elston's First Lie Wins, which just came out at the beginning of January. The latest Reese's Book Club pick is on sale for only $18 (down from $28) in hardcover format. Alternatively, the Kindle edition is discounted to $15, if you prefer reading on one of Amazon's excellent devices.

First Lie Wins follows a mysterious woman named Evie, with a mysterious boss and--you guessed it--a mysterious job, who lives under a false identity and has been given a mark to pursue. If you think that sounds like a spy thriller without a clear premise, you'd be right--but that's just another mystery for Evie to unravel. She'll have to contend with herself as well, though, because just when Evie's mission is getting started, somebody wearing her true identity strolls right into town.

Reese's Book Club was founded in 2017 to promote new books that Reese Witherspoon likes, and it frequently promotes women authors in particular, with First Lie Wins being another example of this. Reese's Book Club is just one of several popular book clubs that release monthly picks. Take a look at some other books highlighted this month below.

Book Club picks for January 2024

