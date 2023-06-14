Red, White & Royal Blue: Latest News, Cast, Release Date, and More

Join or Sign In
The story of the unexpected romance between a British prince and the son of the president of the United States, Red, White & Royal Blue, written by Casey McQuiston, quickly became a New York Times bestseller when it hit shelves in 2019. The captivating, steamy, and hilarious book is now being adapted to the screen, with an original movie coming to Prime Video soon for book lovers and new fans alike to enjoy.
The Red, White & Royal Blue film premiere will be here soon, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about this gay romance. Let's find out when Red, White & Royal Blue premieres, what actors will play the beloved characters, and everything else you want to know about the Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video original movie.
In June, Prime Video released first look images from the movie, teasing the eventful relationship between Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine will be playing Prince Henry, alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2) as his love interest, Alex Claremont-Diaz.
However, the biggest names of the new Prime Video film are Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry. Thurman, best known for her appearances in the Kill Bill franchises, will be playing America's first female president, who is also Alex's mother. Fry (The Dropout) who will play Price Henry's grandfather, the King of Britain.
The film's director, Matthew López, is a Tony Award-winning playwright. In a June 2022 statement to Deadline about the Thurman casting, López said, "I am overjoyed that Uma will be joining us to play President Claremont. Her intelligence, warmth, and humor are a perfect match for Casey's iconic character. I cannot wait to be on our Oval Office set with her."
The novel's author, Casey McQuiston, was also enthusiastic about the team behind the movie. "It has been a thrill to hand this story over to [producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter], Amazon, and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life," McQuiston said in a statement to Deadline in June 2022. "I absolutely can't wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry."
The cast also includes Clifton Collins Jr., Thomas Flynn, and Sharon D Clarke.
The Red, White & Royal Blue movie will be released on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11. Be sure to mark your calendar, because this rom-com will make for a perfect movie night.
We are still eagerly awaiting for the release of the Red, White & Royal Blue trailer, and we'll update this post when it drops.
Prime Video has released a key art image, however, with stars Galitzine and Zakhar Perez looking lovingly into each other's eyes.
It appears that Red, White & Royal Blue will follow the same plot as the book, as there have been no major changes indicated by director López or novelist McQuiston. Prime Video's film synopsis also closely follows what readers know from the book.
In the film, Alex, the son of the president, and Prince Henry of Britain, despite all they have in common, cannot stand each other. Living on different sides of the world, this hasn't been a problem, until they both attend a royal event and have a very public feud. Quickly becoming the highlight of the tabloids, Alex and Henry are forced to play nice for the media. During their forced time together, the pair begin to have feelings for each other they never expected.
One change we know is in store is that instead of a queen meddling in Prince Henry's life, it will instead be the king, played by Fry.
Filming on Red, White & Royal Blue took place from June 2022 to August 2022. Zakhar Perez celebrated the first week of filming in an Instagram post, and he celebrated wrapping the film in a TikTok with Galitzine. The movie was filmed in London.
You can watch Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video when it comes to streaming on Aug. 11, 2023.
If you're looking to read the book before the movie comes out, you can find it on Amazon here.