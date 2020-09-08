Before entering into a new marriage, you should always make sure your partner doesn't have any dead exes whose spirits are haunting the house you're supposed to live in together. That's the hyper-specific cautionary tale of Netflix's Rebecca, which officially has a deeply unsettling trailer ahead of its Oct. 21 Netflix premiere.

Rebecca, a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel (which was also famously adapted into a 1940 movie by Alfred Hitchcock), stars Lily James stars as a woman who makes the very relatable move of falling in love with Armie Hammer. After a whirlwind, beachy courtship in Monte Carlo, she marries him and goes to live in his imposing family estate, where he previously lived with his now-deceased wife, the titular Rebecca. Her legacy is kept alive by the sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), who quickly makes it clear that she's not too happy to see a new woman around the home. Before long, as the trailer shows us, it becomes clear that there's definitely something supernatural afoot.

Joining James, Hammer, and Thomas in the cast are Ann Dowd, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson. The film is directed by Ben Wheatley and produced by Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Nira Park.

Rebecca premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 21.