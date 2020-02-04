Ray Donovan is ending, according to Deadline. The drama about Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) will not get an eighth season, meaning the Season 7 finale that aired on Jan. 19 doubles as the drama's series finale. TV Guide has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.

Though Ray Donovan became a staple for the network over its run, news of its cancellation shouldn't be too surprising. At last month's Television Critics Association press tour, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine hinted that the show may be coming to a close.

"I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run," Levine told Deadline. "We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet, but it's fair to say it is nearing the end." Fair indeed!

The series followed Ray as he made others' problems go away while dealing with his own. Eddie Marson, Pooch Hall, Jon Voight, and Kerris Dorsey also starred.

Ray's cancellation is the latest decision to mark a new era for Showtime. Homeland and Shameless, the network's elder series that both launched in 2011, will air their respective final seasons this year. Had it continued, Ray Donovan would be the longest-running scripted series on Showtime; now, the honor will belong to Billions. New dramas Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Good Lord Bird will premiere later in 2020.