There's good news for Ramy Youssef fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of his critically acclaimed Hulu original comedy series Ramy. All 10 episodes of Season 2 will debut on May 29, the streamer announced Friday.

Just as he did the first time around, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) will continue his spiritual journey in the politically divided suburbs of New Jersey where he lives. A self-discovery story, Ramy offers a fresh perspective while exploring the dichotomy between the beliefs of his religious community and those of his cynical millennial peers. In Season 2, Ramy digs deeper spiritually and commits to his faith even more in presumably hilarious ways. Youssef created, executive produces and writes Ramy.

Earlier this month, Youssef won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy. Upon accepting the award, the comedic actor took the opportunity to shine a positive light on his Muslim faith. "I would like to thank my God, Allahu akbar, and Hulu," Youssef said. "I know you guys haven't seen my show. Everyone is like, 'Is this an editor?'"

Two-time Oscar winning star Mahershala Ali will guest star in Season 2, which also welcomes back co-stars Mohammed Amer and Steve Way, who play his friends Mo and Steve respectively; Hiam Abbass, who plays Ramy's mom; and Amr Waked, who plays his dad. Ramy is also executive produced by fellow comedian Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch and A24's Ravi Nandan.

Ramy Season 2 premieres May 29 on Hulu.