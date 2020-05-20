Praise whichever god you pray to because Ramy returns for Season 2 on Friday, May 29. Hulu dropped the final Season 2 trailer just nine days before the premiere, and it promises a star-studded sophomore season.

Created by and starring Ramy Youssef, the introspective comedy about a millennial Muslim American navigating the complexities of faith, community, and modern life garnered critical acclaim when it first debuted in 2019. If the trailer is any indication, the nuanced portrayals only seem to get deeper in Season 2.

First, there's Mahershala Ali, who joins Season 2 as Ramy's new spiritual advisor — referred to in another trailer as "the hot sheikh" by Ramy's sister — and really pushes Ramy to grapple with what it is he wants. "You look at everything like it's a blessing or a curse Ramy," says Ali's character over shots of the two doing community service in prison and Ramy dancing the night away at party. "The truth is everything is both."

The second surprising split-second cameo in the trailer is a much more controversial figure in the Muslim community; former porn actor Mia Khalifa will guest starring in an episode. There's no word yet on who she'll be playing — but considering Ramy's frank discussions about desire, sex, and real connection, Khalifa's presence will undoubtedly have something profoundly illuminating to say.

Ramy Season 2 premieres May 29 on Hulu.