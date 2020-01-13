If you've been wondering when the outrageously talented Rachel Bloom would grace your TV screen again ever since Crazy Ex-Girlfriend came to a close last year, we've got new — and very exciting — news for you. Pop TV announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it has ordered what sounds like a hilarious pilot from Bloom called Mother Mary.

The potential series attempts to answer the bizarre question, "What would happen in today's world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?" No, you didn't misread that. Should we just give Pop TV our money now, or...?

Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, will also star as this reimagined version of Mary, and Bloom will co-star as Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist. The potential series would focus on stories with life lessons attached, and it would, of course, feature Bloom's signature irreverent sense of humor.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

This pilot is set to shoot in February but does not have a series commitment yet.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)