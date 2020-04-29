Your favorite haphazard police officers are back in the official trailer for Quibi's Reno 911! revival, which arrives Monday, May 4 on Quibi. In the preview for the series, the whole gang — including Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Deputy Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant), Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Deputy Raineesha Williams (Niecy Nash), Deputy Clementine Johnson (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Deputy S. Jones (Cedric Yarbrough), Deputy James Garcia (Carlos Alazraqui), Deputy Cherish Kimball (Mary Birdsong), and Deputy Frank Rizzo (Joe Lo Truglio) — returns to action, and it feels like no time has passed at all.

From Wiegel's impromptu pregnancy test to Johnson encouraging a bridal party to take drugs during a lineup, it's clear that this irreverent squad is back to the same hysterical antics, and we wouldn't have it any other way. It's unclear who else is expected to return for Season 7, but we're holding out hope for an appearance by iconic criminal on roller skates, Terry Bernadino (Nick Swardson).

For those of you who just can't wait for the new episodes to drop, the cast has been holding morning briefings in character over Zoom, which you can check out here.

Reno 911! returns Monday, May 4 on Quibi. New episodes will drop daily.