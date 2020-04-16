If you thought Quibi was through raising the bar when it comes to WTF programming with that 50 States of Fright episode about Rachel Brosnahan's obsession with her golden arm, just wait 'til you get a load of its latest trailer. The nascent streaming service just released this first look at Dummy, a new series which debuts on (perhaps appropriately) Monday, April 20, and there is almost too much going on here.

Anna Kendrick stars in the short-form series as a woman whose much older boyfriend, portrayed by Donal Logue, has a sex doll which turns out to be sentient and tells her snappy things like, "I have news for you, babe. We're all sex dolls until we topple the patriarchy."

We've seen sex dolls make solid screen partners in the past — one could easily contend that Ryan Gosling's work with "Bianca" in the dark comedy Lars and the Real Girl was some of his all-time best stuff. And there's a hint here that Kendrick's character may be dealing with a similarly wild imagination as Gosling's character did based on her therapist's suggestion that the doll is here to bring her some healing. More likely than not, though, we're just in for a lot of mouth-gaping (by the title dummy and us) and wince-worthy dirty jokes with this new series. Honestly? We kinda can't wait.

Dummy will premiere on Quibi on Monday, April 20.