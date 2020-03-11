Sing it if you know it: The stars at night are big and bright... especially when those stars get the Queer Eye treatment!

Netflix announced Tuesday that the global goodwill ambassadors known as The Fab Five are coming back for Season 6, and this time, they're going to the Lone Star State. Production on the new season of Queer Eye is already underway in Austin, Texas, where Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Karamo Brown are presumably helping people get their BBQ game tight and their hair closer to God.

The boys shared their enthusiasm on social media.

The news of Queer Eye's Season 6 renewal comes before the release of the show's fifth season, which filmed in Philadelphia in 2019.

Queer Eye Season 5 launches globally summer 2020 on Netflix. A release date for Season 6 has not been announced.