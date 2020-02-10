As if Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young) hasn't been through enough already, now she's going to have the so-called Carousel Killer to contend with on Prodigal Son's next episode, "Eye of the Needle." After surviving the Junkyard Killer's intrusion into her home in the winter premiere, Jessica will continue pursuing potential leads on the mysterious girl in the box, but not every tip line caller will have good intentions. In fact, one of them will be downright deadly.

As this exclusive clip from Monday night's episode shows, Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) will tag along with his mom as she goes to meet someone who claims to have information on the case. He doesn't like the idea of her going it alone, and those protective instincts will prove to be quite prescient once they arrive at the planned meeting spot and find that not only is it a creepy, rundown old amusement park, but there's a dead body on display for them at the merry-go-round.

A prior preview for the episode shows that this horrifying encounter won't be Jessica's only brush with this new maniac. The killer will also ask her to do the unthinkable and stab Martin (Michael Sheen) in the heart, and it looks like that will at least bring her back into his prison lair. We'll have to wait and see whether she follows through on that request, or if the NYPD can find another way of tracking down this Carousel Killer when Prodigal Son's next episode airs Monday night.

Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.