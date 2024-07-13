4 Early Prime Day Roku TVs & Roku Streaming Stick Deals We're Geeking Over

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is just about here and we're already seeing early Prime Day deals galore. If you've kept up with our coverage, you might have seen deals on Apple devices, board games, Prime Video subscriptions, and even Studio Ghibli films. It's been a lot. To add to the fun, Amazon is also hosting some great deals on Roku TVs and streaming sticks in case you're not into the Amazon Fire Stick. We did delve into the Roku vs Amazon Fire Stick conundrum if you're interested, though.

Roku TV and Roku Streaming Sticks Amazon/Getty Images

Roku devices, whether TV or streaming stick, are incredible. Point, blank, period. They have the ability to fully upgrade the way you operate your television. With a user-friendly interface and access to thousands of channels, including all of your favorite streaming services, Roku makes navigating your entertainment a breeze.

Plus, with features like voice search and a customizable home screen, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. They also come with seamless setup and regular software updates, ensuring you always have the best experience. And, like we said, they're available at significantly low prices right now at Amazon for Prime Day. Check out our top picks below and get ready to elevate your TV game.

Roku Express

Roku Express Amazon

$19 $30



Snagging a Roku device right now is a no-brainer—it's fast, powerful, and makes streaming a breeze. Perfect for both beginners and streaming veterans, it offers a seamless HD experience. Setting it up is a cinch—just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet, no power adapter needed. Stream from a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including over 400 free live TV channels. The remote is straightforward with all the buttons you need and shortcuts to your favorite channels.

Roku 40" Select Series 1080p Full HD Smart RokuTV

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon

$200 $230

If you're looking for a whole new TV, we've got you. Roku smart TVs are a game-changer for your home entertainment. These TVs, from the brand known for easy streaming, offer a simple, thoughtfully designed experience. You'll love the sharp picture quality and stunning brightness for all your shows and games. With fast Wi-Fi and quick-launch apps, you get to your favorites in no time. This 40" option is ideal for any space in your home, from your living room to the bedroom to the kitchen.

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Express 4K+ Amazon

$29 $40

Level up your streaming with Roku's stunning 4K quality for sharp, vivid colors. Enjoy smooth streaming and faster wireless, so no more annoying buffering. Say goodbye to remote juggling—control your TV and Roku with one handy voice remote. Unlike the Roku Express, this model offers a customizable home screen and automatic updates. Just plug it in, connect to the internet, and you're good to go. Stream loads of free, live, and premium TV, and use voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, or Google for extra fun!

Roku Smart TV 65" Select Series 4K HDR RokuTV

Roku Smart TV 65" Select Series 4K HDR RokuTV Amazon

$428 $450

The bigger, the better. Meet the Roku Select Series 4K—a 65-inch smart TV designed for an amazing streaming experience. With stunning 4K resolution, HDR10+ color, and automatic brightness, your entertainment looks better than ever. Enjoy seamless streaming with fast Wi-Fi and a customizable home screen that puts your favorite apps and free live TV front and center. Plus, with 400+ live TV channels and an enhanced voice remote, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. TL;DR: It's probably the best Roku TV you can buy.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.