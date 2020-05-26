For six stressful seasons (and a couple spin-offs!) we followed Freeform's Pretty Little Liars's Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) through being chased, blackmailed, and sometimes maimed by various villains who enjoyed psychologically torturing young girls. Of course, that icing on that drama cake was the romances that helped the girls survive their personal hells — or broke their hearts more than any "A" ever could.

In celebration of PLL being available to watch on HBO Max beginning March 27, TV Guide took on the daunting task of ranking the 'ships that have formed over the years. Which pairing on the show truly deserved that endgame status? Check out the list below.

7. Ezria — Aria and Ezra

Even if you're willing to put aside Ezra's (Ian Harding) hooking up with one of his high school students, it doesn't negate the fact that he stalked all of the Liars for book research. What the hell, bro? His pursuit wasn't unintentional either, but a low-down, dirty move that we haven't been able to get over, even with a five-year time jump and the fact that Ezria tied the knot. Sure, their chemistry is off the charts, but Ezra was extremely sketchy when you lay out the facts and always hoped Aria would do better.

6. Mina — Mona and Mike

The truth is that Mona (Janel Parrish) has earned her right to happiness despite the sins of her past. She's flirted around with a few boys, but her relationship with Mike (Cody Christian) felt real and genuine when nothing else about Mona did. It may have gone against girl code to date her friend's little brother, but considering some of the major crimes some of other PLL 'ships, "Mina" was actually a pretty sweet romance. The worst crime of all in PLL is that Mona never really found true love, but Mike made her the happiest of all her dalliances.

5. Spaleb — Spencer and Caleb

Haters are going to hate, but Spencer and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) are the most underrated ship in the history of Pretty Little Liars. Yes, we said it. We know that's hard to hear for Haleb fans, but you can't deny that these two had chemistry. Even going back to their high school days, these two seemed to get each other on a level that no one else did, and they delivered some of the most heartbreaking scenes along the road to realizing their hearts belonged to their high school flames. If this wasn't a TV show, these two more than likely would have made it for the long haul.

4. Emison — Emily and Alison

At the risk of being pitchforked by praising Spaleb and not putting Emison at No. 1, we are sticking to our guns. Alison and Emily started out problematic, at best, with romance only entering the equation when Alison needed to emotionally manipulate Emily. It wasn't until the final season that they seemed to be on equal footing, but even that didn't last long. By the time Alison moved on to Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, she and Emily were already over. It turns out Emily couldn't get over the games of their past that easily either. It would have been great to see how either of them functioned in a relationship not haunted by serial killers and stalkers, but alas, this is what we got.

Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars Photo: Eric McCandless, Freeform

3. Pamily — Paige and Emily

This is another relationship that started out rocky (attempting to drown someone isn't really flirting, Paige), but Paige (Lindsey Shaw) saw the light with more than 10 episodes left to go in the series. In fact, she and Emily grew into a loving and committed relationship. They were willing to go to any lengths to protect each other and clearly made a strong bond while they were together in California. We know that Emily chose Alison at the end of the series, but you do really think she didn't give Paige a text after the divorce papers were signed?

2. Spoby — Spencer and Toby

Time jumps change everything. Spencer and Toby (Keegan Allen) were pretty perfect together when they went to the same high school and could squeeze in French lessons and Scrabble games between text messages with "A." For a while, it didn't look like these two would find their way back to that kismet high school connection, with Spencer wanting to head to DC and Toby content to live a live protecting Rosewood. However, when Spencer was in trouble, Toby jumped into action proving that these two show up when it counts and he always knows how to pick out his girl.

1. Haleb — Hanna and Caleb

No inappropriate feelings or emotional manipulation here, making Hanna and Caleb a clear choice for best ship of PLL. Sure, they had their ups and downs — remember when Hanna was engaged to some other dude? — but the spark of their first love never truly wore off. These two outsiders found something very real at a very young age, took their time to figure out who they were away from each other, and realized that they were happiest when they were together. Maybe they only got married to save themselves from a devious Uber A plot, but it seems they found something that truly lasts, and we cheers to them.

How would you order the 'ship list?

Pretty Little Liars streams on HBO Max starting May 27.