Get ready for more secrets and lies. Just three years after Pretty Little Liars signed off, HBO Max has ordered Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a new series from Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Original Sin isn't quite a reboot — it's set within the world of the original series but will focus on a whole new group of Liars in a new town.

"We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

The series is set in the blue-collar town of Millwood, which was rocked by a series of tragic events 20 years ago. In the present, the show's official description teases, "a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago... as well as their own." The show is described as a "coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama."

HBO Max has already released a quick teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which reads, "It's not what you think, bitches. - A"

Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010-2017 on Freeform, formerly ABC Family. Created by I. Marlene King and based on Sara Shepard's novel series of the same name, the show followed a group of estranged friends brought back together by a mysterious blackmailer. The series also spawned two spin-offs, the college-set Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and the supernatural drama Ravenswood.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring. The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce.