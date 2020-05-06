Poor a glass of rosé because the moms of Pretty Little Liars are launching a podcast, and we already have so many questions — one of them being the most important lingering loose end left after the end of the series.

Holly Marie Combs, Laura Leighton, Nia Peeples, and Lesley Fera, who played Ella Montgomery, Ashley Marin, Pam Fields, and Veronica Hastings on the series respectively, made the announcement on Twitter that the podcast — "Pretty Little Wine Moms" — would launch on May 26, just one day before the series is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max. The co-stars will be re-watching the series one episode at a time, telling behind-the-scenes stories, inviting special guest stars, and more. The announcement is a pretty great introduction of the silly fun this podcast is going to be.

Our big news!! @PLLTVSeries fans - listen to our Pretty Little Wine 🍷Moms Re-Watch Podcast debuting MAY 26th! Get the inside scoop/behind-the-scenes stories that only the PLWM can share - one #PLL episode at a time. Expect surprises/special guests, too! Follow us @plwmpodcast 😘 pic.twitter.com/LaK25rqBQQ — Pretty Little 🍷 Moms (@plwmpodcast) May 6, 2020

While it will be fun to find out what the moms think of their TV children's murderous extra curricular activities — and fill us in on what they were doing when the girls were constantly traipsing around the woods at all hours of the night — there is one very important question we need answered: How did the moms get out of the basement?

In Season 6, three of the Liars' moms were locked in the DiLaurentis basement by Uber A while the girls were supposed to be enjoying their replacement prom party. They were left down there at the end of the episode, only to re-emerge in the Season 6B premiere, which took place five years later, seemingly fine. It was never revealed on the show how they got out of the basement and creator I. Marlene King was harassed about it until she revealed via Shay Mitchell's Instagram stories during a visit to the PLL museum on the Warner Bros. lot that they used a human ladder?

"[The moms] were in there a long time and they had to probably climb on top of each other," King said. "Pam [Fields]...had to take her clothes off, and they put oil on her and slid her out of the window." That makes no sense because where would they get the oil?

We want to know what the actual moms think of that scenario and what were their best theories for how and when the moms were finally let free. Will we have to wait for them to get to Season 6 episodes before we find out though? Put us out of our misery already!

Pretty Little Liars will be available to stream on HBO Max on May 27. The podcast launches May 26.