Preorder The Big Lebowski 25th Anniversary Steelbook Blu-ray

Later this summer, Universal Pictures is dropping a new limited-edition 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray release for The Big Lebowski, the Coen Brothers comedy that's been a big part of the pop culture zeitgeist since it hit theaters in 1998. Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook edition with awesome new cover art that you won't find on other editions of the film. The new 4K Big Lebowski set comes out August 1, and you can preorder it now.

Along with that Best Buy steelbook, there's also a standard edition of this new release that will include a collectible booklet, a replica film cell from the movie and a set of collectible art cards. Check it out below:

The Big Lebowski tells the story of Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, who gets roped into a whole criminal conspiracy when two guys break into his house and ruin his rug while trying to collect a debt, because they think he's a different, much wealthier Jeff Lebowski. It's the sort of absurd faux-noir comedy the Coens do so well--though it wasn't beloved when it first hit theaters more than two decades ago. It took a few years for The Big Lebowski to earn its cult status, but it's been a movie we've pretty much all enjoyed for most of the past 25 years.