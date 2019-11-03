[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Power, "No One Can Stop Me." Read at your own risk!]

Power fans lost their collective damn minds after Sunday's game-changing episode "No One Can Stop Me," which titled the whole world of the show on a new axis after James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) got shot. Driving a steel wedge between veritably all his onetime allies and even his family, Ghost asserted over and over that nobody could stop him, only to have that theory shut all the way down when somebody put some hot bullets in him in the final few minutes of Power's mid-season finale.

Creator Courtney Kemp told TV Guide that the last five episodes of the series, returning to Starz Jan. 5, will unravel the mystery of who made sure Ghost knew that, actually, someone could in fact stop him. "No One Can Stop Me" showed a lot of people with a lot of motive to put Ghost six feet deep, but the special sneak peek from Starz below makes the list of suspects official. Was it his scorned ex Tasha (Naturi Naughton)? Could it have been his one-time bro Tommy (Joseph Sikora)? His son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.)? Honestly, the way Jamie showed his ass in the last episode of the year, the whole state of New York might've lined up to get rid of James St. Patrick once and for all. Maybe it was somebody we don't even know!

Power returns with its final five episodes Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

