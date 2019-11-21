One of the most closely guarded secrets in television right now is who shot Ghost (Omari Hardwick) on Power -- a revelation fans won't get to see until the Starz show returns for its final five episodes in January. But it turns out that there are many more secrets the crime drama has been holding on to besides that one, including a list of high-profile guest stars that will somehow be caught up in the tangled web of crazy Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), investigator Saxe (Shane Johnson), and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) have created.

Deadline reports that Cedric the Entertainer, who appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Episode 10, will be part of the last five episodes, playing a member of an out-of-town underworld team. He'll appear alongside Brandon Micheal Hall of God Friended Me. Also joining the fray is Geoffrey Owens, the onetime Cosby Show star who last year made headlines when he was spotted working at Trader Joe's, and Mark Feuerstein, who will play a political operative.

Power's Courtney Kemp Hints How the Last Five Episodes Will Explain WTF Just Happened to Ghost

While none of that sheds any light on who put a bullet in Ghost's chest, there is some new intel about which characters make it through the finale and into the first spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost. Deadline observed that, in a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a pic of himself on set with Michael Rainey Jr., better known as punk ass little Tariq to fans he's been driving crazy for three consecutive seasons now.

Brandon Michael Hall and Omari Hardwick Photo: Power

Power returns with its final five episodes Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on Starz.