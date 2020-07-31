The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizations all over the world to abandon their plans for in-person events and take things virtual, and that's what GLAAD, the world's largest media advocacy organization focusing on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) issues, did for its 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The awards honor various forms of media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

The virtual ceremony, streamed on the organization's Facebook page and YouTube account on Thursday night (a version will air on Logo on Monday, Aug. 3), was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and featured appearances from and performances by several LGBTQ stars.

After being snubbed by Emmy voters earlier this week, FX's Pose won the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Meanwhile, Pop TV's heartfelt Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek, which was nominated for 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, took home the GLAAD Award in that category. Transparent's musical finale nabbed the award for Outstanding TV Movie, Netflix's Tales of the City took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series, and MTV's Are You the One? was honored with the award for Outstanding Reality Program.

On the movie side of things, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart won the award for Outstanding Film for a movie that was released wide, while Rafiki took home the award for the limited release category.

The list of winners for film and TV can be found below, while the full winners' list, including those in the fields of music, journalism, and more, can be found on GLAAD's website.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Rafiki (Film Movement)

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down," Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: "Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers," The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: "Am I Next? Trans and Targeted," Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg," The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards will air Monday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on Logo.