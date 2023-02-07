Plane with Gerard Butler is Now Available to Stream with Amazon Prime Video

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Plane was released in theaters on January 13. Now, you can stream the action film at home by renting or buying on Amazon Prime Video.

Plane stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on a mission to survive after an emergency plane landing.

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in Plane Lionsgate



About Plane

The official synopsis from Lionsgate: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Plane is directed by Jean-François Richet, known for Inner City (1995) and Blood Father (2016). Along with Butler and Colter, the film's cast includes Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Oliver Trevena, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn and Paul Ben-Victor. Plane was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. The film's producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan, Butler and Alan Siegel.



Watch the Trailer for Plane