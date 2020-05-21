Now Playing Why Pitch Is So Important Right Now

ABC is officially bringing back two of your favorite TV stars this fall. The network has added David E. Kelley's thriller procedural Big Sky, which stars Pitch's Kylie Bunbury and Vikings' Katheryn Winnick, to its 2020-2021 lineup.

Bunbury will play P.I. Cassie Dewell, a former rodeo rider turned private detective who teams up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) to investigate the kidnapping of two sisters — one of whom is the girlfriend of Jenny's son — by a truck driver in Montana. Cassie and Jenny join Cassie's senior partner, P.I. Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) — who is also Jenny's estranged husband — to work the case, only to learn that these aren't the only young women to have disappeared. The trio must try to stop the killer before they strike again.

John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alynd Lind, and Jesse James Keital also star in the drama, which is written and executive produced by Kelley.

ABC's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Bunbury previously starred in Fox's beloved one-season wonder Pitch in 2016. She also led the pilot for ABC's 2018 Get Christie Love reboot. Bunbury's other credits include When They See Us, Game Night, and the upcoming Brave New World.

Winnick was one of the original cast members of History's Vikings, starring as Lagertha from 2013 until her character was written off in 2019. The actress has also appeared in Bones, Polar, and Flag Day.

Big Sky is one of three new series coming to ABC in the 2020-2021season. The network also announced a pickup for Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Segdwick, and previously announced a revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones.