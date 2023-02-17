A Completely Objective Ranking of the Physical: 100 Finalists

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Physical: 100 Episodes 7 and 8. Read at your own risk!]

Physical: 100 is not for the faint-hearted nor the weak-minded. In fact, there's nothing faint or weak about the 100 contestants who entered Netflix's Korean survival reality series with the goal of becoming the "final physique standing." Since Jan. 24, we've watched men and women with some of the most impressive bodies in South Korea (think Olympic gold medalists, MMA fighters, members of the Korea Army Special Forces) battle it out for the opportunity to win 300 million won — around $250,000. And it's all coming to an end on Feb. 21.

The challenges so far have been brutal, testing everything from strength and endurance to agility and balance. But while the last two tasks were completed in teams, the latest episodes presented a set of daunting individual matches. To claim a spot in the final round, contestants must compete in one of five games and be the last one standing.

Episode 8 ended with four of the five finalists determined: Car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong, luger Park Jin-yong, ice climber Kim Min-cheol, and Crossfitter Woo Jin-yong. The last spot is between Olympics gold medalist Yun Sung-bin and cyclist Jeong Hae-min, and the episode ended with a cliffhanger (no one's surprised though, since Yun is Physical: 100's Golden Boy.) Ahead of the Physical: 100 finale, here is our Very Objective, Very Official ranking of the finalists — including Yun and Jeong — from our least to most favorite.

6. Jeong Hae-min, cyclist

Ma Sun-ho, Choo Sung-hoon, Yun Sung-bin, Jeong Hae-min, Physical: 100 Netflix

I really have nothing against cyclist Jeong Hae-min. But since he's battling for a spot against Yun Sung-bin — who I want to see in the final more — I have no choice but to rank him last. When I first saw Jeong enter the Punishment of Sisyphus match, I wondered, who is he? And I'm sure I wasn't the only one, considering how Jeong has had close to zero screen time despite making it to the top 20. The cyclist could very well be an awesome guy IRL, but the show has given me nothing that would make me want him to win the Punishment of Sisyphus. Me, rooting for Jeong over Physical: 100 icon Choo Sung-hoon a.k.a. Sexyama? Impossible. In fact, I'm so distressed by Choo and Yun selecting the same challenge (since it means they can't both be in the final) that I have no mental capacity to care about Jeong. All I know is that he has very strong thighs. And that he is efficiently using his lower body to push the 100kg (around 220 lbs) boulder up the slope which is good for him, but bad for Yun Sung-bin.

5. Park Jin-yong, luger

Park Jin-yong, Physical: 100 Netflix

I wish I could rank luger Park Jin-yong higher, I really do. But I simply do not know anything about this man! Yes, he had an impressive showing in The Fire of Prometheus where he placed first in the obstacle course race every round. But again, who is he and where has his screen time been? In the pre-quest mission, we don't see when Park falls into the water — his plunge was not even labeled with his name like we saw for some of the contestants. And in the first quest, we only get a glimpse of his one-on-one match against model Yoyo (which, how did they pair up?) So there really isn't much to work with. Yes, I started caring about Park a little more after he was unfairly pushed by dancer Miracle in that penultimate challenge — because WTF, Miracle? But I sure am not going into the finale hoping for this man to win it all.

4. Woo Jin-yong, Crossfitter

Woo Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, Choo Sung-hoon, Shin Bo-mi-rae, Dustin Nippert, Physical: 100 Netflix

It brings me no joy to be repetitive. But Woo Jin-yong is ranked here because he, too, has barely been highlighted in the show. Woo has been a member on Choo Sung-hoon's team since the second quest, and you can't deny that Choo, and Woo's teammates Dustin Nippert and Kim Min-cheol, have received far more screen time. But I rank Woo above Park because of one scene in Episode 8. As the teams decided which contestant to send into each challenge — no easy task since everyone wanted to compete in one that would give them the best chance of advancing — both Kim and Woo expressed their interest in The Wings of Icarus. They're at a standstill until Woo eventually let go of the opportunity. "He does ice climbing," the Crossfitter said of Kim. "If not him, no one can do it." Woo competed in the Tail of Ouroboros challenge, and though it was not his first choice he absolutely smashed it. The Crossfitter ran more than 20 laps, and his performance deserved a standing ovation. I just wish we saw more of his story!

3. Jo Jin-hyeong, car dealer

Kim Kang-min, Shin Bo-mi-rae, Kim Sik, Jo Jin-hyeong, Physical: 100 Netflix

Unlike the other three, Jo Jin-hyeong is someone we've seen a good amount of since the beginning of the show. Who can forget his entrance with fellow bulky men that had "eerie choir music" playing? But even though Jo is physically intimidating — his opponent in the one-on-one match stood no chance after the car dealer grabbed the ball — any menace he may exude ends at his exterior. As one of the team leaders, Jo has been a true pillar of support to his teammates. One of the best moments of Physical: 100 is undoubtedly when his team won the sand-moving challenge in large part thanks to the sturdy bridge that stuntwoman Kim Da-young built. When the results were announced, Jo yelped joyfully and lifted Kim onto his shoulder. You can't help but join in on the celebration as you watch them. In the penultimate challenge, Jo advanced by putting something else on his shoulders — a gigantic boulder. He was the favorite to win the challenge, and pulled through after a grueling two-hour battle.

2. Kim Min-cheol, ice climber

Physical: 100 Netflix

Kim Min-cheol made the best first impression in Physical: 100. I mean, he literally won the pre-quest mission and was the last one hanging on the structure. Kim is a member of the national ice-climbing team and also works with Bukhansan Special Mountain Rescue. "My muscles weren't created in a gym," he said in his introduction. "They were made in my everyday life while saving people." How can we not stan after hearing this? Besides, let's not forget the team selection process when Kim initially lined up to join Yun Sung-bin's crew. Yun didn't reciprocate the love, and chose four other contestants instead. Not drafting Kim? I can't relate. But Kim thankfully found a new team with Choo Sung-hoon, and I think we can all agree that their group consistently gave the strongest and smartest performances. In The Wings of Icarus, Kim once again showed why he's a force to be reckoned with. This man looked like he easily could have stayed on the rope for hours. Yun Sung-bin said it best: "You can trust your life with him."

1. Yun Sung-bin, former skeleton racer

Yun Sung-bin, Physical: 100 Netflix

Just over a week ago, I asked on Twitter why the show and its contestants hype up Yun Sung-bin so much. Now, I am making a fan sign for "Iron Man" to bring to a finale watch party. What changed? It could be me learning about his distinguished history as a skeleton racer who won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, or his unmatched agility when he jumped onto a stack of mats nearly as tall as him. But really, it's his easy-going attitude throughout Physical: 100 that has been the most captivating. Yun pushes his body to the limits in every challenge — "I'll keep going until I froth at the mouth," he said in the latest one — yet he is always calm and collected. His quiet confidence is magnetic, and never reaches the point of blatant arrogance. I always want to root for the underdogs in competition shows, but for Physical: 100 I just can't. Netflix has presented to me the Golden Boy from Episode 1, and I need Yun Sung-bin to take home the gold.

