If you, too, have found yourself charmed by all the fourth wall-breaking, statue-stealing misadventures of Fleabag, good news! Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made her one-woman show that started it all available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

The special was recorded during her 2019 revival performance of the play, also titled Fleabag, at the Wyndham Theater in London. Waller-Bridge decided to make this screen version available for $5 for a 48-hour download on Amazon in hopes of raising money for organizations benefiting health service workers and creative freelancers who've been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others, and the Fleabag Support Fund. The theatrical production is also now available on Amazon in the U.K. Audiences in the U.K. and Ireland have already been able to stream the play on Soho Theatre's On Demand site since April 6, and audiences in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada can now also watch it through Soho Theatre's site as of April 10.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge said, "I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It's for charity!"

Waller-Bridge first began performing her stage show Fleabag in 2013, and it was initially adapted for the screen by BBC and Amazon in 2016. Season 2 was, of course, a monumental success and nabbed six Emmys, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA TV Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among other accolades.

Fleabag Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The Fleabag play is available to rent now.