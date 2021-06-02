Getty Images

Philo and Sling TV are two of the most affordable cord cutting options out there. Other services come close to the cost of traditional cable; these two providers have plans that cost less than you probably pay for a drink and some apps at happy hour. You'll get dozens of channels available for live streaming and lots of on-demand content.

As for differences in the battle of Sling vs. Philo, Philo is slightly less expensive and has more channels available for live streaming with its standard package. Sling TV also asks you to choose between one plan built for news and entertainment, and another that emphasizes sports and families. If you want it all in a single plan, Philo might be more appealing. On the other hand, Sling TV has a built in watch party feature and more on-demand content.

Compare Philo vs. Sling TV plans

There are several similarities between Philo vs. Sling TV, but you'll notice a few key differences that might just sway you one way or the other. If you're a price conscious buyer or you want more on-demand titles than you know what to do with, keep reading. Our chart compares the best parts of Philo and Sling TV for savvy viewers.



Philo Sling TV Monthly price $20 $35 Free trial length 7 days Varies Live streaming 60+ 30+ On-demand library Yes Yes Number of titles/channels 60,000+ titles 85,000+ titles Number of simultaneous streams 3 3 (on Sling Blue only) Cloud DVR storage Unlimited 50 hours Offline viewing No No Ad-free option No No

Which streaming service is right for you?

We know what you need: good content, at a great price, with a platform that's easy to use. Here is how the platforms stack up in the categories you care about.

Content

Philo

Philo lets you tap into live programming as well as on-demand programs available at any hour. Live channels include AMC, BET, History Channel, ID, TLC, Travel Channel, and Vice. You can record as many programs as you want, with the caveat that your recordings only last for 30 days. Still, unlimited DVR at no additional cost is a pretty rare benefit.

As for on-demand content, Philo has more than 60,000 titles available for your scrolling pleasure. A "VOD" label lets you know which programs are available on demand. You can also use the Rewind feature, which lets you watch back almost anything that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV

Sling TV has more than 30 channels in its startup packages. The platform is especially good for sports lovers, who will find multiple ESPN networks on the Sling Orange plan. You can also get a Sports Extras package for $15 per month that has 20 channels for professional and college athletics.

Other popular channels available on Sling TV include HGTV, TLC, TBS, A&E, AMC, FX, and USA. If you love movies, upgrade your service with premium channel extras. You can record up to 50 hours of content on your Sling TV cloud DVR, which can be accessed from any device with a Sling TV app.

Costs

Philo

Philo is very affordable at $20 per month. Even the monthly extras are more affordable than on other platforms, coming under $10 per month. There are no contracts, and your monthly service can be canceled at any time. You aren't required to rent any equipment, but you will need access to a broadband internet connection to watch.

Sling TV

Sling TV is just $35 per month, which is also much more affordable than other popular live streaming platforms. You won't have to sign a contract and you can view on many devices that you probably own already. If you sign up for both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, you pay just $50 (each are $35 independently). Extras bundle multiple channels for as little as $6 per month.

User experience

Philo

Philo can be viewed on a lot of popular devices. You can download the app on a web browser, iPhone/iPad, Android phones & tablets, Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast via Android. Your homepage has "Guide," "Saved," "Search," and "Top" tabs across the top of the screen to make it easy to find live and saved programs. Recording a show is as easy as hitting the "+" icon next to a title.

Sling TV

Sling TV is accessible on a lot of different devices, so long as you're logged into your account. You can fire up your service on gadgets that include: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, and Roku. You could also use an AirTV or AirTV Mini to tune into local channels, apps, expanded DVR storage, and music.

As for the interface, Sling TV has a homepage that opens on "My TV." This personalized page shows what you've been watching and what you recorded. You can then move over to the "Guide" tab to view live programming options or open the "Sports" tab at the top to watch a match.

Extras

Philo

Epix is available as a premium add-on. The channel package includes three movie networks: Epix, Epix Hits, and Epix2. ($6/mo.)

Starz has movies and original series. You get three Starz channels: Starz, Starz Encore, and Starz Kids & Family in the deal. ($9/mo.)

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a Sports Extra package that includes 20 popular sports channels. The MLB Network, FS2, and NFL RedZone are all a part of the deal. ($15/mo.)

Streamers can get 20+ Spanish language channels on Sling. Available bundles include channels like Azteca, Discovery en Español, and Sony Cine. ($10/mo.)

The Kids Extra is great for families, including channels like Disney Junior and Teen Nick. ($6/mo.)

Disadvantages

Philo

Philo is very low frills, which is an advantage for casual viewers, but might not be right for avid TV bingers. There aren't a lot of extras just yet. And while you can have up to 10 profiles attached to your account, only three people can stream at the same time. Strangely, you can't delete titles from your unlimited DVR. Everything lives in your storage for 30 days. It also doesn't have any supported devices for gamers, such as the Xbox, which most streaming platforms do.

Sling TV

Sling TV is incredibly affordable, but the channel count doesn't include a lot of local coverage. For that, you have to buy and install an antenna. If you want to record a lot of programs, you have to pay for a DVR extra -- there is no unlimited DVR add-on. The way channels are divided between the Sling Blue and Sling Orange package options also makes it hard to get a blend of entertainment and sports on a single plan.

Our Final Take

So, Philo vs. Sling, who wins? Philo is ideal for casual viewers who are more concerned with recording all the things than having extras and sports coverage. Sling TV is better for sports lovers and people who love a bundle add-on. Our vote? Both have a good channel selection, but Sling TV has more offerings if your budget can swing it. You can sign up for Sling TV here.