It's official: The people love Shadowhunters, The Big Bang Theory, and Stranger Things. Those were the shows that claimed some of the top prizes at Sunday night's 2019 People's Choice Awards, which set out to bring a little democracy to awards season.
Stranger Things took home both show of the year and drama show of the year, with lead actress Millie Bobby Brown crowned the female TV star of the year. Riverdale's Cole Sprouse claimed the male TV star of the year award. Zendaya won drama TV star of the year for her work in Euphoria, and Kristen Bell won for comedy TV star of the year for her turn as Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place.
Meanwhile, now-concluded series The Big Bang Theory and Shadowhunters won for best comedy series and best sci-fi/fantasy series, respectively. Outlander was chosen as the most bingeworthy show of the year.
On the movies side, Avengers: Endgame unsurprisingly cleaned house. The film won the night's biggest prize, being declared the movie of the year, and was also recognized as the action movie of the year. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. claimed the male movie star of the year prize for his work in Marvel's big blockbuster.
Check out the full list of TV wins below. Head to ET Online for the complete 2019 People's Choice Awards winners list, including movies, music, and pop culture.
SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
Grey's Anatomy
Riverdale
The Big Bang Theory
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
WWE Rraw
DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Grey's Anatomy
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
grown-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Veep
REALITY SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Bachelor in Paradise
Jersey Shore: Family Reunion
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Vanderpump Rules
COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: America's Got Talent
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
The Masked Singer
The Voice
MALE TV STAR OF 2019
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
WINNER: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Real
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
WINNER: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanji Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
REALITY TV STAR OF 2019
WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Nene Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Orange Is the New Black
Queer Eye
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
WINNER: Shadowhunters
Arrow
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy