It's official: The people love Shadowhunters, The Big Bang Theory, and Stranger Things. Those were the shows that claimed some of the top prizes at Sunday night's 2019 People's Choice Awards, which set out to bring a little democracy to awards season.

Stranger Things took home both show of the year and drama show of the year, with lead actress Millie Bobby Brown crowned the female TV star of the year. Riverdale's Cole Sprouse claimed the male TV star of the year award. Zendaya won drama TV star of the year for her work in Euphoria, and Kristen Bell won for comedy TV star of the year for her turn as Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place.

Meanwhile, now-concluded series The Big Bang Theory and Shadowhunters won for best comedy series and best sci-fi/fantasy series, respectively. Outlander was chosen as the most bingeworthy show of the year.

On the movies side, Avengers: Endgame unsurprisingly cleaned house. The film won the night's biggest prize, being declared the movie of the year, and was also recognized as the action movie of the year. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. claimed the male movie star of the year prize for his work in Marvel's big blockbuster.

Check out the full list of TV wins below. Head to ET Online for the complete 2019 People's Choice Awards winners list, including movies, music, and pop culture.

SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

Grey's Anatomy

Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

WWE Rraw



DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Grey's Anatomy

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

grown-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Veep

REALITY SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bachelor in Paradise

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Vanderpump Rules

COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: America's Got Talent

American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Challenge

The Masked Singer

The Voice

MALE TV STAR OF 2019

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

WINNER: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Real

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

WINNER: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanji Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

REALITY TV STAR OF 2019

WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nene Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Orange Is the New Black

Queer Eye

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

WINNER: Shadowhunters

Arrow

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy