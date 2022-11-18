Pearl is Now Available To Stream at Home Via Amazon Prime Video

Looking to watch something new that will put a scare in you?

Right now, you can stream Ti West and Mia Goth's Pearl, the prequel to the horror movie X, which was released in March 2022. If you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to finally check it out in 4K Ultra HD at home to buy for $20 or to rent for $6, thanks to Amazon Prime Video.

Released in September 2022, Pearl was a hit with film critics and general audiences, alike, with a Metascore of 73 and a user score of 6.8, respectively, at Metacritic.

Overall, it was a hit at the movies with $9.4 million (against a $1 million film budget) at the world wide box office. Interestingly, Pearl was filmed immediately after X wrapped filming, so both movies feel like one single cinematic piece of horror.

Mia Goth, Pearl A24

Directed by Ti West (The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers), Pearl follows (you guessed it) Pearl (Mia Goth), an ambitious young woman who is isolated on a farm and tormented by her overbearing mother (Tandi Wright) in 1918 Texas. One day, Pearl snaps and goes on a murderous rampage.

The horror film also stars David Corenswet, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro, with Alistair Sewell.

In addition, Pearl is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $20 or to rent for $6 at Vudu. And if you want to stream X, it's available to buy for $10 or rent for $5 at Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.