Peacock Black Friday Deal 2022: Sign Up for Just 99 Cents/Month for a Full Year

Catch the Macy's Parade, NFL, Hallmark movies & more with this deal
Peacock is launching its Black Friday deal early. Starting now and for a limited time, Peacock is offering a Black Friday: 12 months of Peacock Premium for just 99¢ a month. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month.
Note: This deal is for new and returning subscribers.
Sign up now to watch all of Peacock's Thanksgiving programming:
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will stream live on Peacock - tune in for a musical performance by the stars of the new Peacock Original Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
After the parade, watch The National Dog Show, also streaming live.
Peacock's Thanksgiving Day sports lineup includes an NFL game, Patriots at Vikings at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. along with Spanish language coverage of the FIFA World Cup.
After the holiday festivities, settle in to catch up on Peacock Originals like Bel-Air, A Friend of the Family, and Killing It. Or relax with TV favorites like Modern Family and Everybody Loves Raymond or new movies like Jurrasic World Dominion, Mrs. Harris Goes. to Paris, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
And, in case you missed it, Peacock now has a Hallmark Hub. Explore the hub to find holiday favorites like November Christmas, Christmas in Conway, Silver Bells, and more.