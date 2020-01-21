Paul Wesley is headed back to The CW, but, unfortunately for The Vampire Diaries fans, he still isn't gonna grace the screen for Legacies. In fact, his insanely chiseled jaw will be nowhere near Mystic Falls, as the actor is instead stepping in to direct an upcoming episode of Batwoman.

Wesley will helm an upcoming of the Arrowverse newbie, but not too much is known about his episode yet. The actor-director revealed the cover of the script for his episode in an Instagram story on Monday morning, but the episode number and title were covered with a geotag for Vancouver where Batwoman is shot.

What we do know is Wesley is already an accomplished TV director. He previously directed episodes of The Vampire Diaries (starting in Season 5), as well as Legacies, Shadowhunters, and Roswell, New Mexico. So, we'd bet his episode of DC's Gotham based superhero show will be quite a delight.

Batwoman recently returned after a big mid-season twist in which it was revealed that Kate's (Ruby Rose) sister Beth (Rachel Skarsten) both is and is not the villain fans have been waiting for. Beth is actually Beth and Alice, twins who've been forging their own path in Gotham, just on opposite sides of the law. Will Kate be able to reunite her long lost family? Only time — and maybe Paul Wesley — will tell.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.