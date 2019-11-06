Now Playing Jason Ritter Thinks the Parenthood Reboot Should Be in 20 Years

Prepare for the cast of Parenthood to break your heart into a million little pieces all over again. Key members of the Braverman family tree will be reuniting for a special celebration of the hit NBC drama next year.

The show's creator Jason Katims and writer and executive producer David Hudgins will be joined by Parenthood stars Lauren Graham, Peter Krause, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman, and Craig T. Nelson at Austin's ATX Television Festival in June 2020. The cast will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series' premiere with a panel conversation and live script reading, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

Parenthood isn't the only bygone TV favorite which will be celebrated at ATX this summer. The event will also feature a reunion of the writers from FX'sJustified to celebrate its 10th anniversary, will feature a panel looking back on HBO's Oz, and even host a screening of CBS's unaired pilot for an L.A. Confidential series.

Parenthood ran for six seasons from 2010-15 and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Potter and an Emmy nomination for guest actor Jason Ritter. The show is currently available to stream on Hulu.

ATX Television Festival will take place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas.