Paramount+ Announces Yellowstone Prequel Y:1883 with Super Bowl 2021 Teaser

If you wanted more Yellowstone stories, you're in luck, because they're coming. Paramount+, which as of March 4 will be the new name of CBS All Access, had greenlit a prequel to the Kevin Costner-led series called Y:1883. Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson will also oversee the new series, which follows the Dutton family as they move west across America in the 19th century in the hopes of building a better, richer life in Montana.

The streaming platform has already released the first look at the series, a 10-second teaser that will air during Super Bowl 2021 on Sunday.

"I don't care if you live or die, but should you live, you tell them about me," an ominous voice says over the image of an old-timey wooden sign with the show's title on it.

Y:1883 will be the first new show from Sheridan's overall deal with ViacomCBS -- meaning this could be the first of many Yellowstone spin-offs in the pipeline from the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter. No stars of the new prequel series have been announced. We don't know when the new series will premiere, but we do know that OG Yellowstone has been able to finish filming its fourth season and is awaiting a Season 4 premiere date on the Paramount Network.

What do you think of the new series?

Yellowstone Season 4 premieres in June on Paramount Network.