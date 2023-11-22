Paramount+ Black Friday Deal - 3 Months for $2 Each

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

'Tis the season for saving big on everything you can think of, including streaming services! Paramount+ is celebrating Black Friday this year with a huge discount: $2 per month for three months on its Essential plan (normally $6), and $4 per month for three months for Paramount+ with Showtime (normally $12). Considering everything you get with this service--like most of Taylor Sheridan's shows, and the entire Showtime library of movies and series--$4 is an absolute steal. Not to mention that it's the lowest price ever for Paramount+ with Showtime. The best part: this deal is for new and returning subscribers.

Since Paramount+ combined with Showtime for a unified streaming service earlier this year, it became an instant competitor with bigger and more established streaming services by combining Showtimes already-pretty-huge library of content with Paramount+'s growing library of new CBS shows, original series and movies. It's also the streaming home for Taylor Sheridan series--they've got everything aside from Yellowstone, which lives on Peacock: 1882, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and The Major of Kingstown can all be found on Paramount+.

Maybe most importantly, both Paramount+ plans include access to your local live CBS feed, which you can use to watch live sports like NFL and college basketball and football. That means you'll be able to use Paramount+ to watch the Super Bowl in February, since it airs on CBS in 2024.

In terms of both the size of its library and the amount of new content it produces, Paramount+ with Showtime is a good value at full price, and at four bucks it becomes a stellar one. You won't run out of stuff to watch any time soon.

More Black Friday subscription deals

Paramount+ isn't the only streaming service offering a Black Friday deal. If you don't currently have a Hulu membership, you should definitely consider changing that. New and returning subscribers can get 12 months of Hulu with ads for only $12. You'll pay 99 cents per month.

Over at Amazon, you can take advantage of stellar deals on Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. Audible is particularly noteworthy, as this offer lets you get two free audiobooks to keep.

