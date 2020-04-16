It has been a stressful time over the past few weeks on Outlander. After the death of Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and dealing with Roger's (Richard Rankin) PTSD from being hung, it's been a downright bummer over at Fraser's Ridge, to be honest. So it's about time that things got back to normal and we took a minute to just take care of the place without any drama.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Jamie (Sam Heughan) has gathered his best crew to go hunting, and even Roger has decided to tag along! The men stumble upon a beast in the woods that looks like it could feed an army — perfect! But they split up to try and drive it to the ridge, which just feels straight up ominous.

Sure, the tactic will allow Jamie and Roger some much-needed father to son-in-law bonding, but anything that requires five men, horses, and whatever they can gather sounds like it can do some real damage. Let's just hope this is a casual hunting trip and no one ends up gored by boar or anything. Mama needs a minute to settle her nerves, Outlander!

Outlander airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.