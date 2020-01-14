The people of Outlander took the stage at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday to preview Season 5 of the fantastical romance drama. Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, and executive producer Maril Davis were on hand, and they said that even though the show is now past the halfway point of the book series that serves as the Starz show's source material, the show could basically go on forever. There's no end in sight for the saga of Claire and Jamie.

"We'll keep making this until Claire and Jamie are a hundred," Davis said. "Honestly, we will. There's still many more books to go. And if Starz and Sony are willing, we're willing, and if the actors are willing, we'll keep going."

Everything We Know So Far About Outlander Season 5

They said they'll never catch up to Diana Gabaldon, the author of the book series. Season 5 is based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in the Outlander saga, and she's currently writing the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. So that's four more seasons, easy, and the show has already been renewed for Season 6. The Droughtlander will never be permanent.

And the feeling of wanting to keep Outlander going is mutual on Starz's end. During the network's executive session, president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said that he'd like to expand the show into a franchise. "There is a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe for story extensions, spins or sequels," he said. "We're working with Sony. Hopefully we'll find something that's great and continue to tell that story."

Outlander returns for Season 5 Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on Starz.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Photo: Jason Bell

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)