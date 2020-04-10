Congratulations Outlander fans who survived a two-week droughtlander in the middle of Season 5. After a by-week on April 5, the Starz drama returns Easter weekend with a new episode — and you need to get ready. Now we can finally find out what happened after the cliffhanger at the end of Episode 7, "The Ballad of Roger Mac," as Sunday's episode, "Famous Last Words," has a direct pick-up to where we left off with the Frasers.

When we last saw the family, they had found Roger's (Richard Rankin) body hanging from a tree after the Battle of Alamance. It was a double gut-punch as Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) was also killed during the battle while saving Jamie (Sam Heughan) from a Regulator that was going to gun him down. While Jamie was still reeling from the loss of his godfather, he found his son-in-law's body hanging from a tree as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) watched in horror.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The final moments of the episode featured Jamie cutting Roger down from the tree, but we have not officially seen the body unmasked, so there are still questions of whether it officially is Roger or what state he might be in once the mask is taken off. Is he truly dead? We'll finally get our answers!

"Famous Last Words" will be available to stream Sunday morning on the Starz app and will air on the Starz channel at 8/7c.