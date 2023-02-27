After Outer Banks Season 3, there's no doubt that the Pogues are a treasure-hunting force to be reckoned with. John B. (Chase Stokes) and his friends didn't just find any artifact in the third installment of Netflix's drama — they successfully located the city of gold, El Dorado. That's why it's hardly surprising when a man approached them at the Kildare ceremony recognizing their achievement, and asked for the Pogues to be his partners. The man has one goal in mind: To uncover the truth behind the journal of Edward Teach — more commonly known as Blackbeard.

We don't know for sure if this age-old journal will kick off the Pogues' next treasure hunt. After all, they've suffered some serious losses across the first three seasons of Outer Banks. John B. and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) watched their fathers die, and treasures like the Cross of Santo Domingo — especially dear to Pope's (Jonathan Daviss) family — have been entirely destroyed.

"I would like to think that there's going to be quite a bit of hesitation of jumping back into a world where they've lost a lot collectively," Stokes told TV Guide. "I think there's now this newfound trust in one another to make the decision collectively and not just as a singular individual, and that goes for the entirety of the Pogues." If John B. and his friends do say yes to this man, and if Blackbeard's diary does become the center of Outer Banks Season 4, it likely won't happen without some extensive discussions.

There's not much information just yet about Outer Banks Season 4, since the third installment only just premiered. But TV Guide will share any updates to help you keep up with the Pogues' next adventure.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Outer Banks Netflix

Outer Banks Season 4 latest news

At Netflix's Poguelandia fan event on Feb. 18, the cast announced that Outer Banks is renewed for Season 4. The renewal was noteworthy given that it was shared ahead of Season 3's premiere.

Outer Banks Season 4 release date prediction



Since Outer Banks Season 4 was only just announced and we haven't learned any details about its production schedule, it'll be a while before we see the Pogues again. The wait between Seasons 2 and 3 was roughly a year and a half, and we're expecting a similar timeline for the arrival of Season 4.

Outer Banks Season 4 cast

Given that all the key players in the Outer Banks cast were on stage when announcing the renewal at the Poguelandia fan event, it should be safe to assume they'll return for Season 4.

Here's the main cast of the series:

Main cast:

Chase Stokes as John B.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah



Rudy Pankow as JJ



Madison Bailey as Kiara



Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Austin North as Topper

How to watch Outer Banks

The first three seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.